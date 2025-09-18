DT
Home / Chandigarh / Youth stabbed in Mataur, four booked

Youth stabbed in Mataur, four booked

Victim referred to the GMCH in Sector 32, Chandigarh
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Four persons have been booked for stabbing a Mataur youth with a knife.

The victim, Naresh, was seriously injured after allegedly being stabbed by Ankit, an acquaintance, and his accomplices Saurabh, Gaurav and Gajjan outside his house on Tuesday. Naresh was taken to the Phase-6 hospital from where he was referred to the GMCH-32 in Chandigarh.

The police said Saurabh, Gaurav and Gajjan nabbed Naresh outside his house while Ankit was sitting in the car. When Naresh tried to run away, the three caught him and Ankit stabbed him several times on his stomach and neck. His finger was also chopped off. The suspects took the injured to the hospital and fled from there.

