Youth stabbed to death at Mauli Jagran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

A youth was stabbed to death at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, this evening.

Sources said the victim was attacked by a few persons at a park. Local residents informed the police about the incident following which the victim was rushed to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have registered a murder case at the Mauli Jagran police station and started investigation.

The suspects are yet to be identified.