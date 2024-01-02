Youth stabbed to death at Mauli Jagran

Chandigarh, January 1
A youth was stabbed to death at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, this evening.
Sources said the victim was attacked by a few persons at a park. Local residents informed the police about the incident following which the victim was rushed to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The police have registered a murder case at the Mauli Jagran police station and started investigation.
The suspects are yet to be identified.
