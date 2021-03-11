Youth stabbed to death in Chandigarh's Sector 22

Second murder in city in 24 hours, road rage incident occurred around 5.30 am

Youth stabbed to death in Chandigarh's Sector 22

The victim, Sagar, along with four friends, was going to have tea in Sector 22 after a birthday party

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

In yet another murder in about 24 hours in the city. a 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death and two of his friends were injured by the assailants in a road rage incident at Sector 22 early morning today.

The victim, Sagar, a resident of Ram Darbar, along with his friends, Vishal, Nitish, Pankaj and Jatin, were going to have tea in Sector 22 in their car after attending the birthday party of one of their friends.

Sonu, elder brother of victim Sagar, shows the spot in Sector 22, Chandigarh, where the latter was murdered.

Vishal said after crossing the Aroma light point, they turned towards the Sector 22/17 road around 5.30 am. When they were about to enter the parking lot of Sector 22, they saw a Wagon-R coming out of the parking on the wrong side of the road. “When the Wagon-R car, coming on the wrong side of the road, hit a person standing on the roadside, we stopped our car. The persons travelling in the Wagon-R started accusing us of blocking their way,” said Vishal.

Eyewitnesses Nitish (left) and Vishal narrate the incident at the spot on Sunday.

Tribune photos: Pradeep Tewari

As Sagar and his friends got off their car, the youths travelling in the other car attacked them with knives and sticks. The assailants repeatedly stabbed Sagar in the chest and back. While Nitish suffered blunt injuries on his left wrist, Vishal’s right arm got fractured.

The assailants fled the spot. Sagar was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, by his friends where the doctors referred him to the PGI. He died there. Vishal and Nitish were discharged after treatment.

“We know the assailants as we had seen them in Ram Darbar. However, we didn’t have any enmity with them,” said Vishal. Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot and started investigation. The police have registered a case of murder at the Sector 17 police station on Vishal’s statement. Sagar worked as a salesman at a hardware store in Industrial Area.

No arrest in Sec 41 murder case

Even a day after 22-year-old Anjali Mallik was allegedly stabbed to death by her maternal uncle, Satbir Singh, in Sector 41, the UT police are yet to nab the accused. Satbir is a convict in a double murder case and had had jumped parole in 2014

Wrong-side driving the trigger

  • The victim, Sagar, along with four friends, was going to have tea in Sector 22 after a birthday party
  • Entered into arguments with assailants over wrong-side driving in parking lot
  • Stabbed repeatedly in chest, back
  • Succumbed to injuries at PGI
  • The victim worked at a hardware store

4 of the assailants arrested

In the evening, a team of the crime branch, led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar, nabbed the four of the assailants, identified as Monu Jaiswal (22), who is preparing for IELTS; Sonu Jaiswal (24), a cab driver, both brothers; and Kshitij, alias Cheery, all residents of Hallo Majra; and Suraj, a resident of Ram Darbar, who works as a courier boy. The car, in which they were travelling, was also recovered by the police.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sikh girl abducted, forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; massive protests erupt

2
Trending

Watch: Viral video shows woman manhandling, abusing security guard at society in Noida; arrested

3
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma is back in a dapper avatar for new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

4
Nation

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

5
Chandigarh

Road rage: 20-year-old stabbed to death in Chandigarh; 3 arrested

6
Punjab

Pathankot: Chakki rail bridge collapse a blessing in disguise for locals

7
Punjab

Protests in Pakistan as Sikh girl abducted, converted to Islam

8
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

9
Haryana

Lt Col, 3 others arrested by CBI in Rs 22.48-lakh Ambala Cantt bribery case

10
Punjab

Punjab Police tighten security, conduct vehicle checks in Mohali ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Don't Miss

View All
Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes pot shot at Manchester United
Sports

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes potshots at Manchester United

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Top News

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...

Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joins their party

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party

Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him

Cities

View All

Nephew’s wife, her paramour arrested for trader’s murder in Amritsar

Nephew’s wife, her paramour arrested for trader’s murder in Amritsar

AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA resents ‘failure’ to check drug menace

Govt employees, pensioners stage dharna outside Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO’s residence

Amritsar MSMEs grapple with rising interest rates, high inflation

Environmentalist PS Bhatti draws attention to sale of ‘khaini’

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled in Goniana block

Release funds for Bathinda cancer hospital: Harsimrat Badal to Bhagwant Mann

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh fixes maximum speed limit of 25 km/hour while passing by schools/higher educational institutes/hospitals

Bikram Majithia appears before Mohali court

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu stage protest outside Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali

Zirakpur councillor, husband booked on 'extortion' charge

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joins their party

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

11-year-old girl student dies inside Gurugram school

Speeding truck kills 2 schoolchildren in Hoshiarpur’s Dasuya

2 schoolchildren killed as speeding truck runs them over in Hoshiarpur's Dasuya

Kapurthala-based carjacker couple nabbed for killing hired taxi driver

3 of family, driver killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur

Rs 90L, 650-gm heroin seized in twin raids at peddler's houses in Jalandhar and Kapurthala

Covid cases on the rise in Jalandhar district, 953 +ve this month

8-yr-old’s body recovered from canal

Ludhiana: 8-yr-old's body recovered from canal

Women as young as 15 found pregnant in Ludhiana district, reveals survey

10 days left, Ludhiana civic body yet to upload list of reservoir sites

Irked over Ludhiana MC’s apathy, industrialists to repair roads on their own

Parking fee posters torn, Ludhiana civic body looks other way

Patiala civic body to send proposal to govt for changes in Heritage Street project

Patiala civic body to send proposal to govt for changes in Heritage Street project

Communal tension grips Rajpura, 300 cops on guard

Patiala: Health officers coerced to work into new set-up

Kabaddi player attacked in Sanour