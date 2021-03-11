Youth stabbed to death in Chandigarh's Sector 22

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

In yet another murder in about 24 hours in the city. a 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death and two of his friends were injured by the assailants in a road rage incident at Sector 22 early morning today.

The victim, Sagar, a resident of Ram Darbar, along with his friends, Vishal, Nitish, Pankaj and Jatin, were going to have tea in Sector 22 in their car after attending the birthday party of one of their friends.

Sonu, elder brother of victim Sagar, shows the spot in Sector 22, Chandigarh, where the latter was murdered.

Vishal said after crossing the Aroma light point, they turned towards the Sector 22/17 road around 5.30 am. When they were about to enter the parking lot of Sector 22, they saw a Wagon-R coming out of the parking on the wrong side of the road. “When the Wagon-R car, coming on the wrong side of the road, hit a person standing on the roadside, we stopped our car. The persons travelling in the Wagon-R started accusing us of blocking their way,” said Vishal.

Eyewitnesses Nitish (left) and Vishal narrate the incident at the spot on Sunday. Tribune photos: Pradeep Tewari

As Sagar and his friends got off their car, the youths travelling in the other car attacked them with knives and sticks. The assailants repeatedly stabbed Sagar in the chest and back. While Nitish suffered blunt injuries on his left wrist, Vishal’s right arm got fractured.

The assailants fled the spot. Sagar was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, by his friends where the doctors referred him to the PGI. He died there. Vishal and Nitish were discharged after treatment.

“We know the assailants as we had seen them in Ram Darbar. However, we didn’t have any enmity with them,” said Vishal. Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot and started investigation. The police have registered a case of murder at the Sector 17 police station on Vishal’s statement. Sagar worked as a salesman at a hardware store in Industrial Area.

No arrest in Sec 41 murder case

Even a day after 22-year-old Anjali Mallik was allegedly stabbed to death by her maternal uncle, Satbir Singh, in Sector 41, the UT police are yet to nab the accused. Satbir is a convict in a double murder case and had had jumped parole in 2014

Wrong-side driving the trigger

The victim, Sagar, along with four friends, was going to have tea in Sector 22 after a birthday party

Entered into arguments with assailants over wrong-side driving in parking lot

Stabbed repeatedly in chest, back

Succumbed to injuries at PGI

The victim worked at a hardware store

4 of the assailants arrested

In the evening, a team of the crime branch, led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar, nabbed the four of the assailants, identified as Monu Jaiswal (22), who is preparing for IELTS; Sonu Jaiswal (24), a cab driver, both brothers; and Kshitij, alias Cheery, all residents of Hallo Majra; and Suraj, a resident of Ram Darbar, who works as a courier boy. The car, in which they were travelling, was also recovered by the police.