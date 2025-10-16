Youth stabs grandmother to death

A 22-year-old youth stabbed his 85-year-old grandmother to death for objecting to drinking at home in Gupta Colony on the Gulabgarh road in Dera Bassi this evening.

Ashish Saini stabbed his grandmother Gurbachan Kaur (85) with a household knife. The other members of the family were away. The police said the elderly woman died on the spot.

When Ashish’s mother, Veena Saini, a schoolteacher, reached home around 3 pm, she found the door was closed. Her son opened the door and she found her mother-in-law lying in a pool of blood, with knife still lodged in the body. Later, the youth fled the spot.

The family head, Kuldeep Saini, a provision store owner, and his elder brother were away for work.

Sources said the youth was enraged as his grandmother used to object to his habit of drinking.

The police are verifying whether the youth was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Sources said the police found the body wrapped in a sheet.

Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, Station House Officer Sumit Mor and other police personnel reached the spot and began an investigation. A deathly silence prevailed in the thickly populated residential area as the police shifted the body to the mortuary of the local subdivisional hospital. A post-mortem examination was held in the evening.

A murder case has been registered and the police are searching for the killer. Police officials said the youth was not studying or working anywhere.