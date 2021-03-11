Youth steals Rs 25 lakh from SUV in Zirakpur by tricking property dealer on oil leak pretext

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 28

Using the “oil leak trick”, a youth allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 25 lakh from the car of a property dealer at the Big Bazaar light point in Zirakpur late last evening.

The property dealer, Mahesh Jain, a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, in his complaint to the police, said he, along with his nephew Gopal Singla, was going to Panchkula in an SUV. He said when they reached the Big Bazaar light point in Zirakpur, a tyre of the car deflated.

His nephew went to the car puncture repair shop, while he kept on waitng in the car. In the meantime, a man came on a motorcycle and told him that oil was leaking from the car and as he got down to check the leakage, the suspect took a bag containing Rs 25 lakh. He also took away another bag containing property documents and cheque books.

A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the unknown youth at the Zirakpur police station. The police are trying to get CCTV footage of the area.

