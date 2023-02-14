Youth thrashed, cars vandalised near morcha site in Mohali

Mohali, February 13
A youth was beaten up and two cars vandalised in separate incidents near the protest site of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha near the YPS chowk today. A group of armed youths stopped two youths after they were coming out of a nearby liquor vend. “Their car was vandalised with swords, rods and spear,” alleged Naresh Pal, along with his friend Bunty, from Kumbhra village.
In another incident, a youth was thrashed and his car vandalised at the spot. The victim, Jiwanjot Singh, a resident of Sahnipur village, lodged a complaint with the Phase 8 police station this evening. He alleged that five-six youths of the morcha created a ruckus daily, but the committee managing the affairs at the protest site were not reigning in them.
“A police complaint has been received and investigation begun,” said SP (Rural) Navpreet Singh Virk.
