Youth who died in Mexico cremated

The body of youth, Hardeep Singh, who died in Mexico during transit to the US through donkey route four-and-a-half-month ago, arrived at his Samgoli village today. His last rites were performed by his family members at the village.

Former MLA NK Sharma and others attended the funeral and paid their respects. The Dera Bassi police had registered a case against two travel agents, one of whom was arrested yesterday and produced in the court. The court sent him to three-day police remand.

According to deceased’s brother Malkiat Singh, his brother Hardeep had left for the US from Samgoli village in July 2024. The agents had promised to take him to the US through donkey route after receiving payment of Rs 33 lakh. After reaching Mexico, the agents kept him hungry and thirsty in a room. As agents did not give money to Hardeep, so his family sent Rs 4 lakh for him. Hardeep remained stuck in Mexico for a year, where he died.

The family alleges that Hardeep was sent to Mexico on fake Nepal documents. When he died there, there was a problem in bringing the body back to India. The deceased was a resident of India, while his documents showed him as Nepal citizen.