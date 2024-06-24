Youth’s body found hanging

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, June 23

An unidentified youth was found hanging from a tree near the Ambala-Kalka railway tracks behind the Indus Valley area this morning.

The youth, who appears to be a migrant in his twenties, was found hanging with a plastic rope. No document has been found on him, said the police.

The railway police took the body in their possession. They shifted it to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital.

