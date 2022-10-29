Youth’s body found hanging from tree

Zirakpur, October 28
A 23-year-old youth allegedly hanged himself to death from a tree here today.
The deceased was identified as Vishal, an electrician at Royal Palm Market who lived near SBP South City on VIP Road with his mother and three brothers. No suicide note was found on him.
After recording the statements of the victim’s kin, the police handed over the body to them and started inquest proceedings.
Birju, a brother of the deceased, said Vishal was tense for the past few days.
