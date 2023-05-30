Youths booked for attempt to murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 29

The police have booked unidentified car-borne youths for attempt to murder, robbery and rioting in an attack on Phase 3B2 resident Udayveer Singh Middukhera and his friend Gurman Singh with blunt weapons near Balongi on Sunday.

The police said the suspects also snatched Rs 16,000 from Middukhera and fled the spot.

The police said, “A case under Sections 307, 379-B, 323, 341 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered at the Balongi police station. No arrests have been made so far.”