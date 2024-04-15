Youths join city BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

BJP candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon today said if the youth power is with any organisation, its success is certain.

He was addressing youths who had joined the BJP at the party office in Sector 33 this evening.

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, general secretary Hukam Singh and Amit Jindal were also present on the occasion.

Tandon said the youth of the country today had understood the importance of the changes that took place during the 10-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Malhotra said during the last 10 years of his term, Modi contributed towards making India advanced and leading in every field.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP