Chandigarh

YouTuber claims extortion call

Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 07:27 AM Nov 17, 2025 IST
A Zirakpur YouTuber and former Big Boss contestant, Armaan Malik, has claimed of getting Rs 1 crore extortion threat in the past 20 days.

Malik said he had been getting WhatsApp calls and voice messages from a foreign number, demanding Rs 1 crore and threatening him of dire consequences if he failed to pay up.

He alleged that the callers are also threatening his family members. The police said his earlier case related to ransom calls and the present complaint were being clubbed.

