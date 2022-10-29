YPS beat St Kabir school in basketball tournament

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 28

YPS Mohali beat St Kabir Public School , Chandigarh, in U-12 boys category by 10-7 on the second day of the eighth edition of Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball tournament at Sports Stadium, Sector 78.

Zoravar scored seven points for the winning team. Learning Paths School, Mohali, beat Saupins School, Chandigarh, 13-6. Gurpratap Scored six points for Learning Paths School, Mohali. In the under 12 girls’ category, Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh, lost to Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh, 8-15. Jiya of Sacred Heart scored eight points. The match between St Peters School, Chandigarh, and Vivek high School, Mohali, was forfeited.