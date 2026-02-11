YPS Mohali, 9 other private schools get bomb threat, students sent home

At least 10 private schools in Mohali received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, creating panic among students, parents and staff.

After the threats were received, school authorities immediately evacuated the premises as a safety measure.

Bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage teams were rushed to the schools to check the buildings. The affected schools include YPS Mohali, Learning Paths School, Manav Mangal School, Shivalik Public School, Paragaon Senior Secondary School and Infinite Jesus School.

As a precaution, all students were sent back home safely. Police officials said investigations are underway to trace the source of the threatening emails, and security has been tightened around the schools.

So far, no suspicious objects have been found. Authorities have assured parents that all necessary safety steps are being taken.

Mohali District Education Officer Dr Ginni Duggal said that no government school in the district has reported receiving any threat so far. However, she confirmed that 8 to 10 private schools in Mohali have informed her about threatening emails.

After receiving the information, Dr Duggal immediately informed Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and senior police officers. She said that some emails mention February 11, while others mention February 13 as the possible date of concern.

Teams from the Education Department and district administration are being sent to the affected schools. All school managements have been advised to close their campuses and fully cooperate with the police during search operations.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal is closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, officials are finding it challenging to create a system to prevent such misleading or diversionary threats in the future.