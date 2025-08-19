DT
Home / Chandigarh / Yudh Nashian Virudh natak mela at Birdh Ashram

Yudh Nashian Virudh natak mela at Birdh Ashram

The event was held to mark the 79th Independence Day celebration
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:07 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) in association with Damanjit Singh Sethi, president, Sai Birdh Ashram, Chaura village, organised their 19th “Yudh Nashian Virudh” natak mela to mark the 79th Independence Day celebration here.

The event was launched by Padma Awardees Pran Sabharwal and Sunita Sabharwal as a part of the “Tringa awareness theatre campaign”, commenced a day earlier at the Bheem Colony slum area.

The programme comprising patriotic items, started with chorus song “Mera rang de basanti chola”, enactment of grief of Bhagat Singh’s grandparents, Gurcharan Singh Jasuja’s play “Yatha raja tatha parja”, Sunita Sabharwal’s play “Yudh Nashian Virudh” , Ajmer Aulakh’s play “Sukki kukh” and five short plays on environment awareness.

Chief guest on the occasion Damanjit Singh Sethi presented cash award to artistes who participated in the programme.

He lauded Sunita and Pran Sabharwal, GS Kakkar and artistes for keeping the theatre movement alive.

