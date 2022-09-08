Yuvraj, Arjun claim joint lead

Chandigarh, September 7
Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Delhi’s Arjun Prasad claimed joint lead at the end of round one during the J&K Open 2022 at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course.
On a high-scoring day, which produced only nine under-par scores, Sandhu and Prasad, who were playing in the same group in round one, struck scores of 3-under 69 to lead the 126-man field by a margin of one shot.
Five players tied in third place at two-under 70 were Delhi’s Shamim Khan, Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta, Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi, Lucknow’s Sanjeev Kumar and Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain. Among prominent names, Rashid Khan (72) was tied 10th, Udayan Mane (73) was tied 19th, defending champion Honey Baisoya (74) was tied 26th and Manu Gandas (75) was tied 32nd.
Bhawani Singh Parmar (78) of Jammu was best placed among the professionals from J&K as he occupied tied 55th position. Sandhu, currently second on the PGTI Order of Merit, began with a bogey on the 10th, but fought back with five birdies thereafter including a chip-in on the 17th, two good chip-putts and a 12-feet conversion on the seventh. He finally closed the round with a bogey on the ninth.
“I missed a few fairways today but I managed myself well in those situations. It’s a tight course and the tee shots are demanding. There’s a premium on hitting the maximum number of fairways,” said Sandhu. Prasad, who was Sandhu’s playing partner on Wednesday, had a birdie and bogey each on the back-nine.
