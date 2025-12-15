DT
Home / Chandigarh / Yuvraj scores thumping win

Yuvraj scores thumping win

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:51 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
Close up of a golf ball on the field
Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu, coming back from a runner-up finish in Jaipur last week, dominated proceedings with a final round of 6-under 66 to register a thumping eight-shot win at the Vishwa Samudra Open 2025, at Delhi Golf Club.

Sandhu (73-69-66-66), who shot a second straight bogey-free 66, totalled 14-under 274. The 28-year-old emerged as the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit champion and sealed his berth on the DP World Tour for next year. Sandhu’s impressive sixth victory of the season helped him match the PGTI record for most titles in a season set by Manu Gandas in 2022. “The fact that I have sealed the PGTI Order of Merit title and earned my spot on the DP World Tour is yet to sink in. I think it will only sink in when I tee-off at the DP World Tour. I’m really excited about playing in Europe,” he said.

Another city lad, Akshay Sharma (5-under 283), finished third.

