‘Zakhm 84 De’: BJP to revisit 1984 anti-Sikh riots, victims' fight for justice

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would organise a conclave titled ‘Zakhm 84 De’ in Chandigarh on November 4 to raise awareness about various aspects of the 1984 massacre.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, Dhillon said the conclave aimed not only to revisit a tragic chapter in history but also to bring to the attention of younger generations the truth surrounding the massacre, the struggles of the victims, their decades-long fight for justice, and efforts towards their rehabilitation.

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He said such events provide an opportunity for society to learn from history, understand the suffering of the victims, and recognise the importance of accountability within a democratic system and the justice delivery process.

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Sharing details of the event, Dhillon said the conclave would begin with a special exhibition showcasing photographs and documenting incidents related to the 1984 massacre, helping younger generations gain a deeper understanding of the tragedy.

He said the conclave would feature an inaugural session followed by four thematic sessions.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini would attend the session and share details of the initiatives undertaken by BJP-led governments to rehabilitate the victims and their families.