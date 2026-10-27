• A fully integrated combat training hub with multiple simulators for realistic combat training for soldiers

• The CTC will enhance weapon training, tactical drills, Force-on-Force combat exercises and mission rehearsals, with high fidelity simulation systems

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MUMBAI, India, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zen Technologies, a global leader in defence training simulation and counter-drone solutions, today launched Africa's First AI-Enabled Combat Training Centre (CTC) at AFRIDEX 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria.

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The Readiness Gap Facing African Forces: Across the continent, African armed forces are confronting an increasingly complex and asymmetric threat environment: counter-insurgency campaign, urban counter-terrorism operations, and the rising pressure of border instability and internal security threats. Yet defence spending across Africa, have historically been weighted toward equipment and platforms rather than the training infrastructure needed to operationalise that equipment effectively. The result is a persistent gap between battlefield-ready hardware and battlefield-ready soldiers, a gap that live-fire ranges and conventional drills alone struggle to close, particularly given the cost, safety constraints and limited repeatability of traditional training methods.

Zen Technologies' Combat Training Centre (CTC) is built to directly address this gap. The Combat Training Centre (CTC) is an integrated training ecosystem that combines live-fire ranges, force-on-force engagement systems, simulator-based marksmanship training, and a Shoot House for close-quarters combat drills, all unified under a single Common Operating Picture. Designed to train forces from platoon to brigade level, the CTC supports both conventional warfare preparation and Militarized Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) / counter-terrorism training. Central to the CTC's value proposition is Zen's proprietary Combat Readiness Score (CRS), an AI-derived metric, unique to Zen Technologies, that analyses data captured during training sessions to objectively measure and track the combat preparedness of forces over time.

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Key features of the Combat Training Centre (CTC):

• AI-derived Combat Readiness Score (CRS) — analyzes training-session data to objectively measure and track combat preparedness over time, replacing subjective assessment

• Smart live-fire shooting ranges — STS® and MFTS® systems for precision hit detection and reflex shooting training

• Force-on-force engagement training — Zen TacSim® and ACTS, an Instrumented Tactical Systems (ITS) simulating opposed-fire combat scenarios

• Shoot House — dedicated facility for room-clearing and close-quarters battle (CQB) drills

• Simulator-based training — covers infantry weapons, machine guns, and automatic grenade launchers for marksmanship and judgmental shooting skills

• Central Control Room — enables real-time monitoring of all training activity and After Action Review (AAR) for post-exercise analysis

• Common Operating Picture — unifies live, virtual, and constructive training elements under a single integrated system

• Scalable training levels — supports forces from platoon to brigade level

• Dual-mode readiness — designed for both conventional warfare preparation and MOUT/counter-terrorism operations

Zen Technologies' Combat Training Center (CTC) also features an integrated Naval Training Centre equipped with advanced Naval simulation and training systems. The portfolio includes Bridge Operations, Fast Attack Craft (FAC), Action Speed Tactical Trainer (ASTT), Combat Information Centre (CIC), Submarine Operations, Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV), and Machinery Operations Simulators, alongside other specialised training solutions. These systems are designed to deliver realistic, immersive, and mission-oriented training across diverse naval operational scenarios. The integrated Naval Training Centre will enhance the CTC's multi-domain training capabilities, helping naval personnel develop operational skills, decision-making capabilities, and combat readiness in a controlled, simulation-based environment.

About Zen Technologies

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Zen Technologies is a pioneer and global leader in Defence Training Simulators and Counter-Drone Solutions. With a portfolio of over 50 products, more than 200 patents filed, and over 10,000 systems shipped worldwide, Zen Technologies has more than 30 years of experience equipping armed forces, police and paramilitary organisations with realistic, combat-proven training and force-protection systems.

Website: www.zentechnologies.com

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