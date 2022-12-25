Zero infection in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed no Covid case on Saturday. There is only one active case of Covid in the city. TNS
3 cases in Mohali
Mohali: After about 19 days, three fresh cases of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours. As of now, there are 1,01,154 positive cases, of whom 99,983 patients have been cured. There are three active cases with the death toll of 1,168 in the district. TNS
1 positive in Panchkula
Panchkula: After more than a month, one fresh case of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours in the district on Saturday. As many as 48,009 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll in the district remains 421.
