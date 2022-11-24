Zirakpur: 15-yr-old delivers baby, neighbour booked for rape

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 23

A Zirakpur resident was booked after a 15-year-old girl gave birth to a male child at a private hospital. As the minor’s condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, where she is stated to be recovering.

The minor, a daughter of a migrant labour, was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a slum area. The police said the girl was taken to a hospital after she complained of pain in abdomen.

The suspect has been identified as Singhpura resident Bunty, a native of Moradabad, UP. A case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. In a statement to the police, the victim alleged that her neighbour, a migrant labour, fled after raping her five months ago.