Zirakpur: 22-yr-old youth electrocuted

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur: A 22-year-old youth was electrocuted in the godown area here around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. As per information, an electric wire was broken by a passing truck near Chamba Shimla Transport firm in the Bhabat area. Prince (22), a resident of Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh, was walking by the roadside when he accidentally touched the wire. The police arrived at the scene and took possession of the body. TNS

Rs 2L cash stolen from PU house

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole Rs 2 lakh cash and jewellery from a house on the Panjab University campus. Complainant Parveen Krishan claimed the suspect stole cash and jewellery kept in an almirah on October 10. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Man loses Rs 1.46L to cyber fraud

Chandigarh: A 76-year-old man has been duped of Rs 1.46 lakh by an online fraudster. Complainant Subhash Goyal, a resident of Sector 23, claimed the suspect called him up posing as a bank executive and told him his KYC needed to be updated. The victim shared the OTP and the money was withdrawn from his account. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. TNS

Shot in arm for Dera Bassi AAP

Zirakpur: Nine councillors of the Dera Bassi MC, including seven from the Congress, reportedly joined the AAP in the presence of MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Tuesday. After a rebellion among Congress councillors, MC chief Ranjit Singh Reddy had quit recently. TNS

Orientation

Chandigarh: An orientation session as a part of National Cyber Security Month was organised at SD College, Sector 32. The UT DGP, Praveer Ranjan, inaugurated it. Gurcharan Singh, Cyber Expert, CDTI , Sector 36, delivered a lecture about the dos and don'ts on preventing cyber frauds. TNS

Global Week

Chandigarh: Chitkara University started 12th Annual Global Week-2022 on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor. The event is a strategic initiative organised by the Office of International Affairs. This year, the university will host more than 75 eminent professors from around 40 universities across the world.

#chamba #Shimla #Zirakpur