Zirakpur: 3 days on, contractor, house owner booked

Zirakpur, August 31
Three days after a labourer was electrocuted at an under-construction house in Dhakoli, the police booked the contractor and the house owner.
Labourer’s death due to electrocution
The victim, Bal Chand, 58, was electrocuted while working at the under-construction house on Sunday morning, but the contractor informed his kin around 3 pm. The Dhakoli police took possession of the body and kept it at the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi.
The victim’s kin today staged a protest outside the Dhakoli police station, demanding action against the contractor and the house owner.
Dhakoli SHO Simranjit Singh said a case under Sections 304-A of the IPC had been registered against the contractor, Ranjit Singh, and the house owner, Manoj Tiwari, today after recording the statements of the victim’s family members.
