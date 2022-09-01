Zirakpur: 3 days on, contractor, house owner booked

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, August 31

Three days after a labourer was electrocuted at an under-construction house in Dhakoli, the police booked the contractor and the house owner.

Labourer’s death due to electrocution

The victim, Bal Chand, 58, was electrocuted while working at the under-construction house on Sunday morning, but the contractor informed his kin around 3 pm. The Dhakoli police took possession of the body and kept it at the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi.

The victim’s kin today staged a protest outside the Dhakoli police station, demanding action against the contractor and the house owner.

Dhakoli SHO Simranjit Singh said a case under Sections 304-A of the IPC had been registered against the contractor, Ranjit Singh, and the house owner, Manoj Tiwari, today after recording the statements of the victim’s family members.

#Zirakpur