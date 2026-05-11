Zirakpur BJP office vandalised, black ink thrown on posters

Five masked youths barged into the local BJP office on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway in Zirakpur and vandalised the premises by throwing black ink before fleeing from the spot today afternoon. As the situation got tense, the police reached the spot and started investigating into the matter.

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Five youths, who had their faces covered, came to the BJP office on foot this afternoon. As soon as they entered the office, they threw black ink on the banners of BJP leaders and fled.

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Local BJP leader Gurdarshan Singh Saini was not in the office when this incident took place. Saini had opened the office a few days ago ahead of the Municipal Council elections. The office was inaugurated by Punjab BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma.

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As soon as the news spread, BJP leaders Saini, Harjit Singh Minta, Harpreet Singh Tinku, Mukesh Gandhi and others reached the spot and raised slogans against the Punjab Government.

Later, Saini alleged that the law and order had crumbled in the Aam Aadmi Party government’s rule. He said bad elements were committing such incidents by entering the BJP office and indulging in hooliganism in broad daylight.

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“The government and the Opposition are panicking after seeing the growing popularity of the BJP in Punjab and especially in this constituency,” he alleged.

The entire incident was captured in the footage of the CCTV camera installed in the BJP office.

Zirakpur Assistant Superintendent of Police Ghazalpreet Kaur said the case was being investigated and the culprits would be caught soon.