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Home / Chandigarh / Zirakpur CA, wife found dead in canal

Zirakpur CA, wife found dead in canal

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:27 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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A Zirakpur-based chartered accountant, Rajiv Bali, and his wife, Neeraja Bali, who had been missing for the past three days, were found dead in the Bhakra Canal. Family members suspect financial distress may have led to the couple’s deaths.

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Married in 2003, the couple is survived by a 17-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. The body of Rajiv, who ran an office in a mall in Zirakpur, was recovered from the Bhakra Canal near Khedi village in Rajpura. Neeraja’s body was found about 80 km away in the Saraswati Feeder Canal near Jyotisar in Kurukshetra.

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According to the police, a car was found abandoned on the Bhakra Canal bridge in Rajpura on July 22. Four mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from the vehicle. Based on the phone numbers, the police contacted the family, who identified the car as belonging to Rajiv.

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Family members said the couple had left their home on July 21 but never returned. Rajiv’s body was found on July 22 while Neeraja’s body was recovered the following day.

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