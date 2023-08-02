Zirakpur civic body demolishes 8 shops near Air Force Station

Mohali, August 1
Eight shops were demolished by the Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) in the Pabhat village today as these fell within the 100-m periphery of the Air Force Station wall.
MC officials said eight of the 10 shops at the site were razed. The demolition drive was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from the spot, they added. Heavy police force along with enforcement wing officials reached the site. A couple of earthmovers were pressed into service. The power supply to the area was snapped till the demolition drive was underway.
Onlookers made videos of the demolition drive even as enforcement wing officials laid a security cordon and blocked the traffic near the site. Residents and onlookers were nonplussed as selective shops were demolished while the adjoining shops were left untouched.
Zirakpur MC Executive Officer Ravneet Singh said, “The MC conducted a survey and identified 56 houses and 10 commercial structures built after 2011 in the area. These have to be demolished as per the 2019 HC order. There are godowns, warehouses, shops, commercial structures, eateries, and houses in the area which come within the 100-m periphery of the Air Force Station boundary wall. The demolition drive will continue in future.”
Shop owners Jagjit Singh and Waris Singh expressed dismay and resentment at the MC action. “The MC passed the maps of the structures and allotted electricity and drinking water connections. Now, they are demolishing our livelihood,” they said.
