Zirakpur civic body president faces heat during budget meet

Mohali, March 31

The budget meeting of the Zirakpur Municipal Council turned out to be a stormy affair for president Udayvir Singh Dhillon even as the Rs 151-crore plan was passed unanimously with Rs 112 crore proposed for developmental works. Opposition councillors demanded Dhillon’s resignation, accusing him of not carrying out development works in the past one year.

Aam Aadmi Party councillors and supporters gathered outside the council in large numbers before the meeting and resorted to sloganeering when Dhillon entered the office.

Some Congress councillors too alleged that development works of the town had come to a standstill. Roads and sewerage in the city are in a bad condition. Due to non-drainage of rainwater, waterlogging is a common sight.

After the meeting, Dhillon said, “Since the AAP government has been formed in the state, the development works have come to a standstill.”

He alleged that the resolutions passed and sent for works were not being implemented, which was directly affecting the development projects.

“Only some works below Rs 50 lakhs were passed a few days ago. All remaining works are stuck up at the government level. Once they are cleared, tenders can be invited. There is no delay from our side,” Dhilllon said.

