Zirakpur civic body procures e-rickshaws to transport waste

Mohali, August 29

The Zirakpur Municipal Council is set to acquire 24 e-rickshaws to collect garbage from commercial and residential areas of 31 wards of the town. Sixteen e-rickshaws acquired earlier are set to begin operations in September.

Currently, the garbage is transported from the collection points to the dumping ground in tractor-trailers. However, due to narrow lanes and dense population, tractors are unable to enter many localities and the garbage is transported manually till the road heads and then taken to the dumping ground.

“It leads to wastage of manpower and littering on the streets besides being a time-consuming process,” said MC officials.

More than 60 tonnes of garbage is generated in Zirakpur every day and taken to collection points from where MC vehicles take it to various dumping sites.

Zirakpur is one of the 122 cities chosen under the National Clean Air Programme that aims for a 20% to 30% reduction in particulate matter concentrations by 2024.

