Zirakpur cops seize 275 cases of UT liquor

Zirakpur cops seize 275 cases of UT liquor

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 01:07 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
In a crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, the Zirakpur police seized 275 cases of English liquor being smuggled from Chandigarh in a truck late last night.

The police have arrested the driver and registered a case under the Excise Act.

The police had received secret information that a large consignment of liquor was being transported from Chandigarh to be sold in other states at a higher profit. Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector Jivan Singh set up a special barricade near the McDonald’s Chowk on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway.

During the checking, the police signaled a truck to stop. Its search led to the recovery of 275 cases of liquor marked “For Sale in Chandigarh Only”. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was immediately taken into custody.

SI Jivan Singh said, “We received a specific input that liquor contractors in Chandigarh are smuggling stock meant for the Union Territory into neighbouring states to make easy profit. Since liquor is cheaper in Chandigarh compared to Punjab and other areas, these smugglers try to bypass the law for financial gain.”

