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Home / Chandigarh / Zirakpur Fire: 22 sheds gutted in Baltana Furniture Market blaze, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Zirakpur Fire: 22 sheds gutted in Baltana Furniture Market blaze, goods worth lakhs destroyed

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 09:33 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The blaze erupted around 4 am and spread rapidly from one shed to another, reducing furniture and other goods to ashes. Video grabs
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A massive fire broke out at Zirakpur's Baltana Furniture Market in the early hours of Wednesday, gutting 22 tin sheds and destroying furniture and other goods worth lakhs of rupees ahead of Diwali.

The blaze erupted around 4 am and spread rapidly from one shed to another, reducing furniture and other goods to ashes.

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Fire officials said they received a distress call at 4 am. Fire tenders from Zirakpur, Mohali, Dera Bassi, Panchkula and the Air Force Station were pressed into service to bring the raging blaze under control.

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No loss of life was reported. Police and fire department officials are investigating the cause of the fire, with a short circuit suspected to have triggered the blaze.

Panic gripped the area as huge flames leapt from one shed to another. Locals rushed to help the firemen and tried to douse the flames with buckets of water.

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Baldev Singh, a Baltana resident, said, “It was a big fire. Some residents threw buckets of water in the beginning but it was of no use. Fire kept spreading fast and owners looked helpless as their goods were consumed.”

Shop owner Sukhdev Sarkara said, “Even five hours later salvaging work is on. It is a big loss before Diwali.”

This is not the first such incident at the market. The area has unauthorised sheds storing furniture, paints, thinners, oils and spirits, with temporary electricity connections, making it a potential fire trap.

On July 4 this year, seven sheds were gutted in a similar early morning fire.

Two years ago, 24 kiosks spread across one acre were reduced to ashes. It took 12 fire engines more than an hour to douse the flames.

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