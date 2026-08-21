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Home / Chandigarh / Zirakpur firing: After extortion calls, gunshots fired at realtor's office in broad daylight

Zirakpur firing: After extortion calls, gunshots fired at realtor's office in broad daylight

Realtor says it is the second attack on him in a year after having received multiple extortion calls and threatening messages

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 03:00 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Two bike-borne assailants fired three gunshots at the office of a Zirakpur-based realtor in an extortion-related matter this morning.

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Amit Dua, owner of Rosero housing project in Singhpura, said two bike-borne assailants came near his office in the morning. "One of the assailants ran towards the entrance of the office and fired three gunshots at the building before fleeing on his bike."

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The incident was captured on camera.

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Dua said he had been getting extortion calls from international phone numbers demanding Rs 5 crore for the past one year. "This is the second such attack on me in one year. I had reported the matter to the police saying I was receiving extortion calls and threatening messages from unknown numbers, but no action has been taken by the police till now. Given recurrent threats after every three-four months, I had to hire personal security guards for my family's security."

The realtor also disclosed that one Simran of Abohar had attacked him earlier, about which police was duly informed.

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Zirakpur ASP Ghazalpreet Kaur and other officials visited the spot and began an investigation.

An Arms Act case has been registered at Zirakpur police station against unknown persons.

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