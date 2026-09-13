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Home / Chandigarh / Zirakpur flat damaged in fire as hanging wires delay firefighters

Zirakpur flat damaged in fire as hanging wires delay firefighters

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 01:09 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The house damaged in a fire at AKS-2 Colony in Zirakpur. Photo: Ravi Kumar
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A fire caused by a short-circuit destroyed electrical appliances and household items in a flat in AKS-2 Colony, Zirakpur, even as fire tenders remained ensnared in a mesh of wires and internet cables some 50 metres away from the house this morning.

Owner Pooja Sharma was inside the flat with her two daughters when a short-circuit in the refrigerator led to the fire.

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She said the fire tender reached the locality within 15 minutes but remained stuck 50 metres away in a mesh of wires.

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In a desperate bid, firefighters climbed atop the fire tender and lifted the wires one by one with a wooden stick to reach closer to the flat.

Sharma said her kitchen was completely destroyed and smoke ravaged all household items.

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“A short-circuit in the refrigerator sparked the fire. I pulled out the cable and raised an alarm as the fire spread, but it was too late by the time the fire brigade reached outside our home,” she said.

Area residents said despite complaining to PSPCL officials several times about hanging wires, no action had been taken.

“The power and internet cables have been hanging dangerously low in the locality for the past many years. PSPCL officials are not being held accountable. Their infrastructure is being misused and public safety is at peril. Municipal Council officials too don’t care about residents’ safety,” said Ramesh Bhardwaj, an area resident.

Residents’ Welfare Associations have also demanded that the PSPCL and the civic body conduct a survey of the entire town and clear the hanging wires.

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