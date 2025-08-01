DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Zirakpur hit-and-run victim succumbs

Zirakpur hit-and-run victim succumbs

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 07:23 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 67-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle near the Baltana chowk flyover on July 5 today succumbed to her injuries.

Advertisement

The victim has been identified as Kamlesh Sharma, a resident of Regalia Towers, Dhakoli.

According to the information, the woman was crossing the road when a vehicle hit her.

Advertisement

The police said the driver has been identified and will be arrested soon, cops said. A case has been registered in this regard.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts