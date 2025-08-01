Zirakpur hit-and-run victim succumbs

A 67-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle near the Baltana chowk flyover on July 5 today succumbed to her injuries.
The victim has been identified as Kamlesh Sharma, a resident of Regalia Towers, Dhakoli.
According to the information, the woman was crossing the road when a vehicle hit her.
The police said the driver has been identified and will be arrested soon, cops said. A case has been registered in this regard.
