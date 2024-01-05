Zirakpur man arrested for duping woman of over Rs 23K

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

The Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) of Chandigarh Police has arrested Ankit Gaur (30), a Zirakpur resident, for duping a woman of Rs 23,500 on the pretext of providing a room on rent.

The complainant, Priyanka Rana, reported that she was looking for a room on rent and came across an advertisement on social media. She then contacted the number given on the advertisement, following which the suspect asked her to transfer room rent and brokerage fees. The victim transferred the money; however, the suspect failed to provide accommodation or refund the money.

A case has been registered against the suspect.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Zirakpur