Zirakpur man hangs self to death, 3 booked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 18

A 43-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in a housing society in Zirakpur here today. The victim has been identified as Rahul Verma (43), a resident of Mona Greens-2, here.

On a complaint of the victim’s wife Anjali Verma, the Zirakpur police have booked three persons for abetment to suicide. The accused have been identified as Ajay Mittal and his two associates.

In her statement to the police, Anjali said her husband, Rahul Verma, in partnership with her brother-in-law, used to prepare and sell alkaline water machines.

Her brother-in-law asked Rahul to invest money in the business by taking Rs 10 lakh on loan from his acquaintances Ajay Mittal and Vipan Negi, residents of Chandigarh. They took five blank cheques from Rahul as security.

She said Rahul went in depression due to the closure of business due to the pandemic in year 2020. Ajay Mittal and one of his associates took the registry of the flat from Rahul by telling him that they were taking it as a security. They told him that when he would return the money, they would return the registry.

After 15 months, her brother-in-law sent a legal notice in the name of Rahul for Rs 40 lakh. Ajay and his two associates used to threaten her and her husband by calling several times and coming to their home. They threatened her husband that if he did not give the possession of the house, they would take away his wife. As a result, Rahul became mentally disturbed and finally ended his life.

Suicide note recovered

SHO Deep Inder Singh said on the complaint of the victim’s wife Anjali Verma, a case had been registered against the accused under Sections 306 and 506 of the IPC. In a suicide note recovered from the spot, Rahul held three persons responsible for his death. The SHO said no arrest had been made so far in this regard. Raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.