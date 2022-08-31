Zirakpur: Minister opens hall at govt school

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, August 30

Revenue and Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shankar and Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa inaugurated a hall at a government school in Nabha Sahib here today.

Brahm Shankar said: “We are trying to improve drinking water supply system and set a target to connect each and every area of the state with regular water supply. We have planned in a big way to maintain sanitation in the state, but it’s not possible without the help of public.”

The Minister also gave Rs 2,500 to the principal of Government School, Nabha Sahib, to distribute chocolates among children.

Trishla Builders managing director Harish Gupta and Green Lotus Builders jointly donated 20,000 copies and stationery items for more than 4,000 students of various government schools in the Dera Bassi block. Mohali DC Amit Talwar along with other official from various departments of the district were also present.

#Dera Bassi