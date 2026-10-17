Zirakpur-Panchkula bypass: NHAI proposes Rs 65-crore detour to high court to save 1,900 trees

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has put before the Punjab and Haryana High Court an alternate proposal for the stalled Rs 1,878-crore Zirakpur-Panchkula bypass that would save more than 1,900 trees. The revised plan would add Rs 65 crore to the cost and extend the completion timeline.

NHAI counsel showed the division bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor an audio-visual presentation of the alternate alignment, which according to him would ensure the likely saving of more than 1,900 trees, although the cost of the project would be increased by Rs 65 crore and will entail increase in the project completion timeline. He also drew the court’s attention to a re-evaluation report that carries a detailed afforestation and plantation plan to offset the impact of the felling of trees for construction of the bypass.

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Senior advocate Anand Chhibbar, appearing for the petitioners, voiced “serious reservations”. He argued that the realignment would still have a major ecological impact and lead to the felling of a large number of trees in the forest area near Peer Muchalla. He said the petitioners would file objections to the re-evaluation report, as permitted by the court’s September 29 order.

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The bench said “unmindful and mechanical permission” for large-scale felling cannot be granted. It added that the project carries strategic importance, strategic and larger public interest, and that a balance must be struck so the project is not stalled and felling is cut to the bare minimum.

In order to find a solution, counsel for both sides agreed to hold consultations/meetings, wherein representatives of both sides and their technical experts will exchange views and explore the possibility of finding the most feasible option. NHAI undertook to initiate the meetings at mutually convenient place and time and maintain proper record of the minutes, to be placed before the court on the next hearing, October 28.

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TREES VS BYPASS

The petitions, which seeks to protect more than 5,000 trees, had argued that a minor realignment toward the Ghaggar riverbed, or an alignment through the sector-dividing road in Panchkula near Peer Muchalla, could avoid most of the felling. On July 15, the high court found NHAI’s technical report unconvincing and directed a fresh re-survey with a reputed expert body.

The bypass is the south-eastern arc of the Rs 12,000-crore, 244-km Tricity Ring Road. It is meant to cut travel time on the Zirakpur-Panchkula corridor from 35 to 17 minutes and to link Chandigarh Air Force Station with the Western Command headquarters at Chandimandir.

On October 8, the Supreme Court asked Punjab to submit a proposal for land for compensatory afforestation wherever NHAI needs it for highway construction. It issued notice on NHAI’s plea against the high court’s restrictions on felling and sought Punjab’s response by November 27.

DEPLETING FOREST COVER

The high court noted forest and tree cover at 3.67% in Punjab and 3.65% in Haryana (India State of Forest Report, 2023), against a national average of 25.17% and the 33% benchmark of the National Forest Policy, 1988, is almost at the bottom of the national figures.

It directed the Chief Secretaries of both states to frame a policy to raise forest cover, identify land including Gram Panchayat land, and earmark a percentage for plantation. The policy shall also set out the measures to be adopted to ensure the protection and survival of the saplings so planted.

“We are of the view that any delay on these aspects cannot be allowed any further. The affidavits of two senior officers after deliberations with the officers of the Forest department would be filed on the next date fixed in the matter,” the high court noted.