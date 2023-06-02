Zirakpur residents irked as rain triggers snarl-ups

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 1

Incessant rain on Wednesday night and Thursday morning spelled trouble for residents as waterlogging made commuting difficult for them in Zirakpur.

Hours of rain inundated roads, streets and nearby areas of Zirakpur causing frequent traffic snarl-ups at several places.

Baltana, K Area light point, Patiala Chowk, Lohgarh, VIP Road, Dashmesh Colony, Badal Colony and Preet Colony were the worst affected areas.

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on the Zirakpur-Ambala and Zirakpur-Patiala roads and Singhpura Chowk. Wrong parking of vehicles on both sides of the road also worsened the situation, said residents. Near the K area light point, the ongoing construction work of service road and sewer caused traffic jams.

