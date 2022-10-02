Zirakpur: Robbers drug family, 55-year-old man dies

Zirakpur, October 1
A person died as robbers looted a family of a nomadic tribe by giving them sleeping pills at Bishanpura here last night. The robbers fled with the jewellery worn by the family members and cash from two shanties.
The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Bilkha Singh. His two sisters, Kailasho and Bijli, and brother-in-law, Chhaju, are undergoing treatment at the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.
Gulab Singh, adopted son of the deceased, said he talked to his father at 12 midnight over that phone. In the morning, the neighbours raised the alarm when they found the family members lying unconscious in the shanties. They were rushed to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where the doctor declared his father dead on arrival. Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said the family was given sleeping pills. Three unidentified suspects riding a scooter are seen the footage of a CCTV camera installed in a nearby house.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...