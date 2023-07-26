Zirakpur snarl-ups: Deadline approaching, NHAI projects at halfway stage

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, July 25

Nearing the November deadline, two vehicular underpasses, both projects being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in Zirakpur have not reached the halfway stage yet. Encroachments and waterlogging have hampered the work since the NHAI began the construction of the two underpasses on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway near Zirakpur in July 2022. With nearly 18-month stipulated period and Rs 43.28-crore budget for both projects, these under-construction underpasses have become a pain in the neck for road users who face long snarl-ups on a daily basis.

Shuttering work under way at another underpass near Bhankarpur. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Officials of the NHAI said earlier encroachments and now waterlogging had become a major issue on the proposed signal-free corridor from Chandigarh to Dera Bassi. “All housing societies and markets alongside the road drain water in the roadside drain of NHAI. So much water was totally unexpected. Our drains are not designed to handle so much volume of water,” said Pardeep Attri, NHAI project director. Traffic moves at a snail’s pace, taking around 20 minutes to cross the 2-km stretch on rainy days.

It remains to be seen how the NHAI will resolve the waterlogging issue once the underpasses are ready.

The pace of construction has slowed down in the rainy season. As of now, the drainage and service lanes have been laid. The pillars at the Bhankarpur site are ready with the shuttering of slab work going on. At the Singhpura project site, seven of the eight pillars are ready.

Concerned over the snarls-ups and jam-like situation going out of hand in rainy season, officials of the administration today met the NHAI officials. Thy asked the NHAI to dig up a trench, additional drain, alongside the 1.5-km stretch to drain water for the time being. Suction pumps will be stationed here permanently to remove rainwater from the highway.

The Additional DGP (Traffic), Amardeep Singh Rai, is likely to visit the spot soon.

Rs 43.28-cr plan to be completed by Nov

There is a budget of Rs 43.28 crore and nearly 18-month stipulated period (till November) for the proposed signal-free corridor from Chandigarh to Dera Bassi. Construction of the two vehicular underpasses near Zirakpur started in July last year.

Project status

As of now, the drainage and service lanes have been laid. The pillars at the Bhankarpur site are ready with the shuttering of slab work going on. At the Singhpura site, seven of the eight pillars are ready.

