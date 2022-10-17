Zirakpur: Stepfather rapes minor, booked

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur: A man has been booked for allegedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter in Baltana for the past one month. The victim was staying with her stepfather and mother. She used to study at a makeshift school for needy children run by an NGO. The victim confided to her teacher about her ordeal following which the teacher approached the police. A case has been registered.

#Zirakpur