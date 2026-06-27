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Home / Chandigarh / Zorawar elected Lalru MC prez

Zorawar elected Lalru MC prez

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Ward No. 6 councillor Zorawar Singh was unanimously elected president of the Lalru Municipal Council today. Ward No. 8 councillor Harish Madan was elected senior vice-president and Aman Rana from Ward No. 4 vice-president.

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The elections to the three top posts were held after oath-taking by new councillors. The Lalru President’s post is a reserve seat.

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Congratulating the newly elected office-bearers, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa expressed his gratitude to the voters of Lalru for electing AAP candidates on 12 of the 17 seats.

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Zorawar, said to be a Randhawa loyalist, said all councillors would work to ensure the overall development of the town and provide citizens with essential civic amenities such as sanitation, potable water, roads, sewerage and other basic public services at the earliest. — TNS

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