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Home / Chandigarh / Zoya, Yashaswini win wrestling gold

Zoya, Yashaswini win wrestling gold

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:06 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A bout underway during the Cash Prize Wrestling Tournament at the Manimajra Sports Complex in Chandigarh.
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Zoya defeated Tejasvini of DAV School, Sector 8, to win the gold medal in the 40kg category on the concluding day of the Cash Prize Wrestling Tournament, organised by the Sports Department at the Manimajra Sports Complex.

Yashaswini of DAV School won the gold medal in the 45kg event, Anshika of the Manimajra complex won the top medal in the 52kg category and Milli of KVS, Sector 31, bagged the top spot in the 65kg event.

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In the boys’ category, Harsh of DAV School defeated Viraj of SD School, Sector 24, to win the 45kg category. In the 48kg category, Sikandar of GMHS, Mauli Jagran, defeated Nasib to win the gold medal. Divyanshu of Mani Majra complex emerged as the champion in the 51kg category while Tarang of Gyandeep School secured the top position in the 55kg category.

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In the 60kg category final, Sachin of GMSSS, Sector 21, defeated Prateek of Dev Samaj School, Sector 21. In the 65kg category, Rachit of DAV School defeated Sourav of Raipur Kalan to win the top honour. Charanjeet Singh of DAV School won the 71kg category event. In the 80kg category, Ritesh of DAV School picked the top medal by defeating Jivin James of DAV School. Aditya of Shishu Niketan School defeated Sahil of GMHS, Sector 40, to take home the gold medal in the 92kg category.

The first, second and third position-holders were awarded Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively. The tournament saw participation of 155 wrestlers from various schools and institutions.

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