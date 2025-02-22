2 killed, 4 hurt as car with pilgrims heading to Maha Kumbh falls off culvert in Chhattisgarh  

Two persons of a family were killed and four others injured when a car heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj fell off a culvert in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Saturday, the police said.

The accident occurred around 6.45 am near Borgaon village under the Farasgaon police station limits on the National Highway-30, an official said.

As per preliminary information, members of a family from Bengaluru were heading to Prayagraj in two cars, he said.

The official said the driver of one of the cars lost control of the vehicle at a bend, and it skidded off the road, fell off a small culvert and dashed into a tree.

"Two of the occupants died on the spot, four sustained injuries," he said.

The official said a passerby called for an ambulance and alerted the police, following which the injured were shifted to a hospital in Farasgon.