2 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur carried Rs 16 lakh bounty

The two Naxalites killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district a day ago carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 16 lakh, police said on Saturday.

Hidma Podiyam (34) and Munna Madkam (25), members of military platoon no. 1 of the outlawed CPI (Maoists), were neutralised in a gunfight with a team of the District Reserve Guard in the forest of the south-west region of the district on Friday, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

He said that the security forces recovered a .303 rifle, a 12-bore gun, eight rounds, batteries, cordex wire, scanner set, Maoist literature and other related materials from the encounter site.

So far this year, 243 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh.