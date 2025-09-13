DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chhattisgarh / 2 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur carried Rs 16 lakh bounty

2 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur carried Rs 16 lakh bounty

They were members of military platoon no. 1 of the outlawed CPI (Maoists)
article_Author
PTI
Bijapur, Updated At : 01:00 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The two Naxalites killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district a day ago carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 16 lakh, police said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Hidma Podiyam (34) and Munna Madkam (25), members of military platoon no. 1 of the outlawed CPI (Maoists), were neutralised in a gunfight with a team of the District Reserve Guard in the forest of the south-west region of the district on Friday, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

He said that the security forces recovered a .303 rifle, a 12-bore gun, eight rounds, batteries, cordex wire, scanner set, Maoist literature and other related materials from the encounter site.

Advertisement

So far this year, 243 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts