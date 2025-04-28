24 Naxalites, including 11 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Twenty-four Naxalites, including include 11 women, surrendered in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, a police official said.

The surrender comes amid a massive anti-Naxal operation involving around 24,000 security personnel underway on hills of Bijapur bordering Telangana since April 21.

Out of those who surrendered, 14 had a total reward of Rs 28.50 lakh on their heads, the official said.

Advertisement

"They cited disappointment with the inhuman Maoist ideology, atrocities on local tribals by ultras and growing differences within the outlawed outfit. They are also impressed by 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme of the state government aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages around security camps," Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

"The surrendered cadres belong to different formations of east Bastar division, Partapur area committee and west Bastar division of the Maoists. Of them, Sudru Hemla (33), a member of Bhairamgarh area committee, and Kamli Modiam alias Urmila (36), Partapur area committee member, carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads," he said.

Advertisement

Jaymoti Punem (24) and Mangu Punem (21) carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively, the SP added.

"Shamnath Kunjam (40), Chaitu Kursam (30), Buchchi Madvi alias Roshni (25), Sukhmati Ursa (28) and Somli Hemla (45) carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each, while Bujji Padam (20), Sukko Punem (28), Hidme Veko (22), Soni Korsa (30) and Lachha Tati (25) were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each," Yadav informed.

With this surrender, 203 Naxalites have so far laid down arms the district, while 90 have been killed and 213 arrested, he said. All the surrendered Naxalites were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he said.

A total of 792 Naxalites surrendered last year in Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, as per police.