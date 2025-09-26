5 dead, 5 injured as structure in Chhattisgarh steel plant collapses

Five workers were killed and as many injured when a structure collapsed at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Friday, police said.

Advertisement

The incident took place at the plant of Godavari Ispat Ltd in Siltara area on the outskirts of the capital, a senior police official said.

“Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was sent to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched. As per preliminary information, five workers were killed and five others sustained injuries,” he said.

Advertisement

The injured labourers have been hospitalised, while the rescue operation is still underway as some more people are feared trapped, the official informed.