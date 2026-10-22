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Home / Chhattisgarh / 6 killed, 20 injured as bus hits roadside tree in Chhattisgarh       

6 killed, 20 injured as bus hits roadside tree in Chhattisgarh       

The accident takes place shortly after noon near Semarmathani turn when the bus, carrying more than 40 passengers, was heading towards Kelhari village

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PTI
Raipur, Updated At : 07:00 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Prima facie, the bus driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the roadside tree. Photo for representation
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Six people, including four women, were killed and around 20 others injured as a bus collided with a roadside tree in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place shortly after noon near Semarmathani turn when the bus, carrying more than 40 passengers, was heading towards Kelhari village, Superintendent of Police Ratna Singh said.

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Prima facie, the bus driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the roadside tree, she said, citing the account of an injured passenger.

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"Six people died in the accident, while around 20 others, including the driver, sustained serious injuries. Of the injured, two have been shifted to a hospital in Ambikapur, while the others have been admitted to a hospital in Manendragarh," the SP said.

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