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Home / Chhattisgarh / Chhattisgarh man kills cousin's son to sell organs to make a quick buck

Chhattisgarh man kills cousin's son to sell organs to make a quick buck

The 27-year-old accused, Basudev alias Tangnu, is arrested on Sunday after the child's body is found stuffed in a sack and dumped in a pit at a field at Lodhenapath Mahua village of Jashpur district

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PTI
Jashpur, Updated At : 11:00 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Police give information about the incident and the accused (inset). Photo credit: X@SpJashpur
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A man in Chhattisgarh allegedly murdered his cousin's four-year-old son and removed his kidneys, lungs and eyes in a bid to sell the organs online after searching social media for ways to earn quick money, police said.

The 27-year-old accused, Basudev alias Tangnu, was arrested on Sunday after the child's body was found stuffed in a sack and dumped in a pit at a field at Lodhenapath Mahua village of Jashpur district, they said.

The victim's father, Ramjeet Ram (36), lodged a complaint at Sanna police station on November 7, saying his son had been missing since November 5, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said on Sunday.

Ramjeet, who moved with his family to Sanna village about a year ago for work, lived in a hut near the Aamatchua river dam. The accused, who is his maternal cousin, used to visit their house, he said.

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While searching for the child along with family members on Saturday, Ramjeet found the body wrapped in a blanket and quilt, stuffed in a sack and partially buried in a water-filled pit near a maize field, the official said.

Following an investigation, police detained Basudev, a resident of nearby Chalni Gorrapath village, he said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to committing the crime and said he was dissatisfied with his earnings from daily wage work and wanted to make more money, the official said.

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The accused regularly browsed social media for ways to earn quick money and subsequently developed the idea of extracting and selling organs of small children, the police official said, citing his statement.

On November 5, the accused lured the child and took him to different places, bought liquor and chicken, and allegedly made the boy consume alcohol, he said.

After the child became intoxicated and fell asleep, the accused allegedly slit his throat with a knife. He cut open the child's body and removed his kidneys, lungs and eyes, which he kept in a plastic bucket, Singh said.

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The accused then wrapped the body in a blanket and quilt, stuffed it into a sack and dumped it in a water-filled pit in a field before covering it with soil, he said.

Based on his disclosure, police recovered the weapons allegedly used in the crime, a plastic bucket containing the removed body parts and other related materials from a pit in the area, the official said, adding that further investigation was under way.

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