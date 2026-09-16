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Home / Chhattisgarh / All 10 convicts get death sentence in 2013 Chattisgarh Jhiram Valley Maoist attack

All 10 convicts get death sentence in 2013 Chattisgarh Jhiram Valley Maoist attack

The convicts, including 2 women, had killed 29, including senior Congress leaders

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PTI
Jagdalpur, Updated At : 07:09 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Those killed included state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, Mahendra Karma and former Union minister Vidya Charan Shukla. File.
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A special NIA court in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Wednesday handed down the death penalty to all 10 convicts in the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case in which 29 people, including senior Congress leaders, were killed.

The special judge in Jagdalpur had convicted the 10 accused, including two women, on September 5 and reserved the order on the quantum of punishment for September 16, an NIA counsel said.

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“The court has awarded the death penalty to all 10 convicts,” he said.

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Maoists ambushed the Congress’ ‘Parivartan Rally’ ahead of the state assembly elections on the national highway in Jhiram Valley on May 25, 2013.

As many as 29 people, including Congress leaders, civilians and security personnel, were killed and more than 30 others injured.

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Those killed included then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and his son Dinesh, former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Mahendra Karma, former Union minister Vidya Charan Shukla, and senior Congress leader and former MLA Uday Mudliyar.

The then Raman Singh-led BJP government handed over the probe to the NIA within two days of the attack. The state government also constituted a judicial commission headed by then Chhattisgarh High Court judge, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra to probe the incident.

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